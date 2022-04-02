Lions wary of SA presence in Edinburgh side

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The Lions will be wary of the threat posed by the strong SA influence in the Edinburgh side when the teams square off in a United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday (4.15pm), coach Ivan van Rooyen says.



After beating Welsh outfit the Ospreys in their last outing, the Lions will be confident of improving on their tally of 26 points from 13 outings. ..