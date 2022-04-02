Chippa banking on resurgence as they tackle Soweto giants

Fight to avoid the relegation bogey continues for Gqeberha-based outfit

Premium By Mesuli Zifo -

Chippa United might be going into the crucial Premier Soccer League clash against Kaizer Chiefs with a momentum swing, but their coach knows it will count for nothing during the game (5pm).



The Gqeberha outfit welcome a wounded Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday enjoying a better run in their last two matches compared with the Soweto giants...