Stormers must keep building momentum, says Kitshoff

Skipper wants team to keep foot on the pedal against Ospreys

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



After a courageous display to edge Irish powerhouses Ulster 23-20, the Stormers are looking for more of the same when they face Welsh outfit the Ospreys in Cape Town on Saturday, skipper Steven Kitshoff says.



The win took the Stormers to sixth on the United Rugby Championship log and Kitshoff wants his team to keep their foot on the pedal at the Cape Town Stadium (kickoff 6.15pm)...