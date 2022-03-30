EP itching to get Currie Cup campaign under way, Mhani says
Coach all fired up ahead of big game against SWD Eagles
After three months of sweating blood during preseason training, EP are itching to get their challenge for Currie Cup promotion under way against a formidable SWD Eagles team on Friday, Elephants head coach Dumisani Mhani said.
With precious log points and elevation to the top tier at stake, tensions are sure to run high between these regional arch-rivals at Outeniqua Park (7pm kickoff)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.