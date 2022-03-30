EP itching to get Currie Cup campaign under way, Mhani says

Coach all fired up ahead of big game against SWD Eagles

After three months of sweating blood during preseason training, EP are itching to get their challenge for Currie Cup promotion under way against a formidable SWD Eagles team on Friday, Elephants head coach Dumisani Mhani said.



With precious log points and elevation to the top tier at stake, tensions are sure to run high between these regional arch-rivals at Outeniqua Park (7pm kickoff)...