Bone-jarring Super 14 rugby clashes expected

Teams vying for crucial log points fight it out in Gqeberha and East London

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The ground will shake with bone-jarring collisions and tackles in Gqeberha and East London when pivotal EC Super 14 rugby matches are played on Saturday.



With two rounds of group action left before the semifinals, teams will be giving it their all to secure vital log points...