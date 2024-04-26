Drag racing season set to start at Scribante

The drag racing strip at Aldo Scribante Raceway is the place to be on Saturday as the top drag racers from around the region converge on it to take part in the opening round of the Motorsport SA Regional and Club Championship.
As of Thursday, the entry numbers were somewhat on the low side but were expected to peak as payday for many of the competitors arrived.
Herman Mostert from Oudtshoorn returns and will once again be the man to beat in his little Nissan 1400 bakkie that has broken records all around the country.
Rumour has it that Mostert will possibly be bringing his new bakkie, which is expected to be even quicker than the old, along.
Due to the popularity of the track surface with its high grip levels, Scribante is the chosen venue among the elite in the sport with many of the competitors having set their personal best times on the Scribante strip.
The Nisma Performance Team will once again be hoping for a good showing at this event as they support Christo Engelbrecht (Honda CRX) and Nazeem Sirkhotte (BMW) among a host of other competitors.
Getting back behind the wheel of the quickest Audi A3 in Africa is Kuven Govender, who replaces his son Prashailyn, and it will be interesting to see if he can match or better their best time of 9.4 seconds over the standing quarter-mile.
Spectators are urged to get out to the track early and secure their favourite viewing spot. Adding to the carnival atmosphere will be a host of food vendors, live commentary, braai facilities and bar facilities.
Entry to the event is R60 per person and gates open at 7am with racing scheduled to take place from 9am to 5pm.
Image: Ashley Gardiner
