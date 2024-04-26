Soccer

Chippa chasing victory over AmaZulu to cement top-eight spot

Premium
26 April 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United will be looking to continue their winning run when they face AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).

The Gqeberha-based side have enjoyed four straight wins in their league matches which has propelled them to eighth position on the log...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read