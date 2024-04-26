Chippa chasing victory over AmaZulu to cement top-eight spot
Chippa United will be looking to continue their winning run when they face AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership fixture at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (3pm).
The Gqeberha-based side have enjoyed four straight wins in their league matches which has propelled them to eighth position on the log...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.