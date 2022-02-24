Nelson Mandela Bay man convicted of tax fraud

A Gqeberha man was convicted on multiple counts of tax fraud in the regional court on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said 47-year-old Fabiani Ali had on numerous occasions between 2013 and 2020 supplied Sars with fraudulent information on his VAT returns, failed to submit returns for several years and submitted forged invoices.

A complaint was reported to the Hawks and Ali was served with a summons on January 20 2021.

He appeared in court on February 10 2021 and was released on a warning.

Mgolodela said investigations revealed that Ali had defrauded Sars of more than R1.5m.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 23.

HeraldLIVE