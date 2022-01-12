Lions must press reset button, says Laubscher

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



A buoyant Lions team must press the reset button when they resume their United Rugby Championship campaign against the Sharks on January 22, assistant coach Ricardo Laubscher says.



Laubscher, who is in charge of the Lion’s backline and attack strategy, says there is buzz in the squad after a victory over the Stomers in their final match in 2021...