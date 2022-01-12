Main heads off to Zanzibar for another epic swim

Bay open water expert plans to circumnavigate Mnemba Island

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gqeberha professional open water swimmer Kyle Main headed to his first challenge of 2022 when he left for Zanzibar to tackle a journey around Mnemba Island next week.



Main, 39, said the window to attempt the journey around the private island situated just off the northeastern tip of Zanzibar and roughly 1.5km in circumference would start on Tuesday...