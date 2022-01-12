Sport

Main heads off to Zanzibar for another epic swim

Bay open water expert plans to circumnavigate Mnemba Island

Premium
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter
12 January 2022

Gqeberha professional open water swimmer Kyle Main headed to his first challenge of 2022 when he left for Zanzibar to tackle a journey around Mnemba Island next week. 

Main, 39, said the window to attempt the journey around the private island situated just off the northeastern tip of Zanzibar and roughly 1.5km in circumference would start on Tuesday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever

Most Read