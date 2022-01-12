Main heads off to Zanzibar for another epic swim
Bay open water expert plans to circumnavigate Mnemba Island
Gqeberha professional open water swimmer Kyle Main headed to his first challenge of 2022 when he left for Zanzibar to tackle a journey around Mnemba Island next week.
Main, 39, said the window to attempt the journey around the private island situated just off the northeastern tip of Zanzibar and roughly 1.5km in circumference would start on Tuesday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.