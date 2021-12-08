Bok No 9 Hendrikse returns to training for Sharks

Grant Williams back too after doing national duty as a backup player

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Buoyed by their win over the Bulls, there was more good news for the Sharks this week when scrumhalves Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams returned to training this week.



Qonce-born Hendrikse has been out of action since an injury he sustained playing for the Springboks against Argentina. Williams has been away on national duty as a backup player...