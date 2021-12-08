Ramovic bemoans defensive line against Chippa

Galaxy coach happy with three points but says there’s still work to be done

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic expressed concern about his team’s defence even after they beat Chippa United 3-1 at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.



Goals from Sinethemba Mngomezulu, Wayde Lekay and Menzi Ndwandwe’s penalty saw Galaxy record their third win of the season...