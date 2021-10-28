Gruelling schedule has made Boks stronger, says coach

What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, was how Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber described his team’s hectic Covid-19-affected season which forced them to play back-to-back Tests without the normal luxury of a regeneration weekend.



So far In 2021 the Boks have played 10 Tests and are facing a demanding end-of-year tour to the UK where they face Wales, Scotland and England on consecutive weekends in the Autumn Nations series...