Stage set for world’s top triathletes

In the absence of American Ben Hoffman and Brit Lucy Charles-Barclay, new Ironman African Championship champions will be crowned in Nelson Mandela Bay this November.

Following a Covid-induced hiatus in 2020, the 16th edition of Ironman African Championship is set for Gqeberha on November 21.

The male category will be tightly contested with a strong professional field featuring the likes of Kyle Buckingham (SA), Nils Frommhold (GER), Sebastian Kienle (GER), Jesper Svensson (SWE) and Bradley Weiss (SA), who is taking on his first full distance Ironman as a professional athlete.

The women’s field may be smaller but promises to be just as exciting with the likes of Susie Cheetham (GBR) making a return to the course she loves, Imogen Simmonds (CHE) who has been in great form all year.

SA athletes looking to make a big statement on home ground come in the form of Natia Van Heerden, Annah Watkinson, Mariella Swayer, Magda Nieuwoudt and Jade Nicole Roberts.

The event will take place under The Ironman Group’s Safe Return to Racing Guidelines with 1,200 athletes set to battle it out for World Championship qualification slots, among which there will be a fierce professional field also looking for a piece of the $100,000 USD total professional prize purse and the title of Ironman African Champion.

“After a long wait, we are thrilled to again host the Ironman African Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay,” Ironman SA MD Keith Bowler said.

“It feels odd to be hosting this event near the end of the year as opposed to racing in late March or early April as we traditionally do, however, we are grateful that the city has yet again allowed us this opportunity to do what we do best — host exceptional races.

“Although our event will look a little different with all the Covid safety measures and protocols we have in place, athletes can still expect a top-class memorable event.”

“Unfortunately, due to the continued status of the Covid-19 pandemic and the regulations set, the 2021 Ironman African Championship event cannot accommodate spectators at the race venue or on the racecourse.

The public have been encouraged to follow the race progress from home on the Ironman Tracker App, social media channels and the SuperSport race highlights post-race.

To create more space, the championship welcomes a change to its racecourse on the swim leg and transition area.

The event will kick off with a 3.8km (2.4 mile) open-water swim at Kings Beach.

Athletes will transition in the Kings Beach Parking Area before taking on a two-loop 180.2km (112 mile) bike course leading out of Kings Beach and along Marine Drive towards Schoenmakerskop and from there via Sardinia Bay Road to the Village of Beachview.

Athletes will get to enjoy sweeping views of the ocean, the rugged coastline and adjacent countryside.

Lastly, a four and a half loop 42.2km (26.2 mile) run course takes athletes right out of Kings Beach to Driftsands Drive for the first turnaround.

Athletes will then head back through Summerstrand and Humewood Beach Fronts to Admiralty way to turn for the second time before finishing at Hobie Beach. — Ironman SA