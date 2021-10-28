Bok hooker ducks kneeling issue ahead of Wales clash

No comment from Mbonambi but star forward more forthright on build-up to tough game

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Feisty hooker Bongi Mbonambi has ducked the issue of whether the Springboks are considering taking the knee ahead of their clash against Wales in Cardiff next Saturday.



The question of taking the knee has been at the forefront of SA sport after Proteas star Quinton de Kock apologised to teammates and cricket fans for the furore he caused after refusing to take the knee at the T20 World Cup on Tuesday...