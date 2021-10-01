Defence and set piece are Boks main weapons, says Ox
SA to focus on strengths in bid to break losing streak against All Blacks on Saturday
In an effort to snap a three-game losing streak the limping Springboks will rely on their main weapons of a strong set piece and resolute defence against the All Blacks on Saturday, prop Ox Nche says.
Having already clinched the Rugby Championship title, the rampant All Blacks will be looking to secure a Grand Slam by beating the Boks at the Cbus Stadium at Gold Coast (kickoff 12:05pm SA time)...
