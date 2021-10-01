Mfunzi excited to see return of Gelvandale 15km race

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Top Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Ntombesintu Mfunzi is excited to see the return of the popular Gelvandale 15km race after a year of absences due to Covid-19.



But, most importantly, the Nedbank Running Club athlete, 39, who won the 2019 edition of the women’s race, will be out to defend her title on Saturday...