Boks must starve All Blacks of attacking ball, says Faf

Bok scrumhalf says SA will have to stick to their systems against dangerous New Zealand side

Limiting mistakes on attack will be crucial for the Springboks if they want to blunt New Zealand’ ability to launch punishing counter attacks, scrumhalf Faf de Klerk has warned.



Margins for error will be small when the Boks attempt to breathe life into their stuttering Rugby Championship campaign against New Zealand in Townsville on Saturday (kickoff 9.05am SA time)...