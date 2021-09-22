LISTEN | Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann: September 22

A city under siege by vandals and vagrants.

Recreational parks, sports centres, heritage sites, libraries schools have all become targets of vandals in Nelson Mandela Bay.

While not a new issue, vandalism is on the rise since the lockdown was imposed in March 2020 and now the Bay's history and heritage sites lay in wrack and ruin.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we delve into this issue.