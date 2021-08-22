Lockdown Boks feeling love from fans, Stick says

I get goosebumps when we drive towards the stadium and see the support — assistant coach

Even though they are isolated in a lockdown bubble, the Springboks are still feeling the love and buzz of their supporters, SA assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says.



On Saturday, the Boks completed a double over Argentina when they beat them 29-10 in their second Test in the Rugby Championship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium...