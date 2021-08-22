Several policemen could be charged for 'Devilsdorp' killings, including the mysterious 'Colonel X' — report

Gauteng police say a docket implicating three policemen and one former officer in the Krugersdorp murders was handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in May but no decision to prosecute has been communicated.

According to Rapport newspaper on Sunday, the suspects include the former husband of convicted murderer and ringleader Cecilia Steyn, who was sent to jail for 11 murders, and the mysterious “Colonel X” mentioned in a new true-crime documentary series.

Her husband, Andries Steyn, has continued to deny having any knowledge of her activities which saw her turn several Christians into murderers after she made them believe she was a 42nd generational witch who needed protection from the Satanic church.

A new television series, titled Devilsdorp, currently showing on the streaming service Showmax, has reopened old wounds after exposing the gruesome Krugersdorp killings, also known as the “appointment murders”, on Johannesburg's West Rand.

The documentary hints at police involvement in the disappearance and tampering of evidence, and refers to a “Colonel X” who is believed to have befriended Cecilia at the time of the killings.

If prosecution goes ahead, the four suspects could be charged with defeating the ends of justice for their supposed role in obstructing the investigations into the Krugersdorp killings.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Khweza said investigators were still waiting for a decision from the director of public prosecutions.

“The docket has been with the DPP since May. I won't be able to comment on that, and right now there isn't much I can add as a comment until we get that direction,” she told TimesLIVE.

The NPA was not immediately reachable for comment.