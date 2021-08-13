Billiat says Chiefs aiming high in MTN8

Khama Billiat says Kaizer Chiefs are going all out “to win everything” this season as they prepare to face his former side Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinals on Sunday.

Billiat joined Chiefs from the Brazilians in 2018, but has yet to lift a trophy with the Amakhosi, despite some near misses in the DStv Premiership, Nedbank Cup and Caf Champions League.

“We are going all out for everything and we will give everything we have,” the Zimbabwe international said in a bold prediction.

“We will bring the trophies home.

“Coming to a big club like this you want to be part of the good history, and I still believe there are a lot of trophies we can go for and we are in the right space.

“We are very hungry, and this is a chance for us to start strong with the MTN8, push ourselves and see if we are ready for the season.

“We have good guys who can change the game at any time.

“We are following the coach’s [Stuart Baxter] instructions and we believe that, with his tactical work, we are moving in the right direction.”

Chiefs barely had a break after going from their Champions League final loss to Al Ahly on July 17 straight into preseason for the coming campaign.

But Billiat says the mood is positive in the squad.

“It’s refreshing to have the guys back.

“The energy is different and we are in a good space.

“We need to start strong and we know that Sundowns are not an easy side to play against.

“We are seeing smiles and guys are looking good.”

Billiat has returned from a long injury layoff against Ahly, and says he is fit and firing for the new campaign.

“It has been difficult for me, but for the first time I’m feeling good and it’s refreshing to be training with the new guys.”