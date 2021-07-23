Boks on collision course with old foes

Without any Test rugby in 2020 and limited preparation games, pressure set to be immense

Intensity levels will go through the roof when the world champion Springboks collide with old foes the British & Irish Lions in Saturday’s opening Test at the Cape Town Stadium.



In a pressure cooker environment, nerves of steel will be essential in an unsparing test of endurance between two sides with much historical rivalry between them (kickoff 6pm)...