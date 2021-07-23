Scandal-hit Tokyo looks to final torchbearer to mend battered image

Battered by scandal on the eve of the opening ceremony, Tokyo 2020 organisers have the chance to patch up the Games’ image when they reveal today who will carry the Olympic flame for the final few steps to light the stadium’s cauldron.

The identity of the final torchbearer is one of the Games’ most closely held secrets yet speculation has swirled for months around well-known athletes including Naomi Osaka, the four time Grand Slam tennis champion, whose superstar status could also draw attention away from the string of gaffes by organisers in the build-up to the Games.

The world number two’s first Olympic match in Tokyo has been pushed back a day to Sunday following a request from Tokyo 2020 organisers, the International Tennis Federation said.

Osaka, who is returning after a two-month mental health break, was scheduled to kick off proceedings at the Ariake Tennis Park’s main showcourt.

Tokyo 2020 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Games have courted controversy throughout the buildup, and on Thursday, the opening ceremony director was fired after comments he made about the Holocaust in a 1990s comedy sketch resurfaced and sparked a public outcry.