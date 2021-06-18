Claassen will lead Elephants after Covid-19 scare

EP’s opening Currie Cup fixture against the Leopards will go ahead as planned in Gqeberha on Saturday after a coronavirus outbreak had earlier threatened to scupper the contest and cost the Elephants vital log points.



It was a race against time for EP, who had to inform SA Rugby by midday on Thursday whether they were in a position to honour their fixture at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele. ..