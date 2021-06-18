Claassen will lead Elephants after Covid-19 scare
EP’s opening Currie Cup fixture against the Leopards will go ahead as planned in Gqeberha on Saturday after a coronavirus outbreak had earlier threatened to scupper the contest and cost the Elephants vital log points.
It was a race against time for EP, who had to inform SA Rugby by midday on Thursday whether they were in a position to honour their fixture at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.