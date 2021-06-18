WATCH LIVE | Malusi Gigaba back on the stand at state capture commission

Former minister Malusi Gigaba is determined to convince the state capture inquiry that he is an “honest man of integrity”, while his estranged wife Norma Mngoma is a “pathological liar”.

This after Gigaba on Thursday night continued to deny all evidence presented at the same forum by Mngoma, who had implicated him as a Gupta puppet who served the fugitive Indian family during his tenures in various ministerial postings.

The commission presented several allegations made by Mngoma, to which Gigaba replied, “That is a lie”.