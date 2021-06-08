Rassie rules Bok players out of Italian final
Springbok stars still to play in Saturday’s decider between Bulls and Sharks
There has been a blow for the Bulls and Sharks after SA’s director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus, ruled no Springbok players would be available for the PRO14 Rainbow Cup Grand final in Italy on June 19.
The two teams will slug it out in Durban on Saturday as they bid to finish at the top of the SA log and face the winners of the European tournament...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.