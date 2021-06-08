Zweli Mkhize discussed taking special leave with President Cyril Ramaphosa

Health minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said he discussed taking special leave with President Cyril Ramaphosa in the wake of the Digital Vibes scandal.

“We started discussing with the president what needs to be done. We raised the issue of special leave. In that context, we will await the president’s counsel because that is an issue of the executive,” he said.

Mkhize was briefing reporters in Kimberley ahead of his visits to vaccination sites in the Northern Cape. This is a developing story.

This is a developing story.