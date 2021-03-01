Another blow for EP after Bulls battering
EP were dealt another body blow after being battered 87-10 by the Bulls after it was revealed their captain Inny Radebe would miss the rest of the tournament because of a fractured hand.
Radebe, who kicked a penalty and a conversion for EP, left the field late in the game after playing on despite the injury in the Preparation Series clash at Loftus, in Pretoria...
