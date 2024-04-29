Defeat to AmaZulu should not be a discouragement, says Chippa’s Kopo
Chippa United Co-coach Kwanele Kopo says their 2-1 defeat to AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership at the weekend should not take away from the positive triumphs the team has enjoyed in the league recently.
The Gqeberha-based club started the season on shaky ground, but the arrival of co-coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo seems to have brought stability and consistency...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.