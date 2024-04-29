Soccer

Defeat to AmaZulu should not be a discouragement, says Chippa’s Kopo

Premium
29 April 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United Co-coach Kwanele Kopo says their 2-1 defeat to AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership at the weekend should not take away from the positive triumphs the team has enjoyed in the league recently.

The Gqeberha-based club started the season on shaky ground, but the arrival of co-coaches Thabo September and Kwanele Kopo seems to have brought stability and consistency...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read