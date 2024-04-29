Avid golfer and community builder’s legacy kept alive
Daniels family to host inaugural KallaManie Benefit Foundation Golf Day at Wedgewood
To continue the legacy and good deeds of avid golfer and community builder Manie “Kalla” Daniels, his family will host the inaugural KallaManie Benefit Foundation Golf Day in his name.
The event will take place at the Wedgewood Golf Club on Wednesday. The first tee will be at 7am...
