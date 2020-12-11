World Cup hero returns from injury to lead KwaZulu-Natal outfit
Sharks plan to grab Bulls by the horns
With World Cup-winning hero Lukhanyo Am back in harness, the Sharks want to grab the Bulls by the horns in a Carling Currie Cup rugby showdown on Saturday (7pm).
The Bulls are comfortably placed at the top of the log with 32 points from eight outings, while the Sharks are second with 24 points from a game less...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.