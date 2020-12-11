World Cup hero returns from injury to lead KwaZulu-Natal outfit

Sharks plan to grab Bulls by the horns

With World Cup-winning hero Lukhanyo Am back in harness, the Sharks want to grab the Bulls by the horns in a Carling Currie Cup rugby showdown on Saturday (7pm).



The Bulls are comfortably placed at the top of the log with 32 points from eight outings, while the Sharks are second with 24 points from a game less...

