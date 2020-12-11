Thulani Mini makes waves in Chippa United’s MultiChoice Diski Challenge team

Rising soccer star Thulani Mini is making waves in the Chippa United MultiChoice Diski Challenge team this season.

The Kwazakhele-born Mini was named man of the match after their 3-1 victory against Black Leopards in their league opener on Saturday at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium in Pretoria.

The 19-year-old, who joined the MDC side last season, has already made plans to build on Saturday’s performance and to be consistent in the hope of catching the eye of Chippa head coach Seema Lehlohonolo.

“The aim now is to keep being consistent in my performance, so at least by halfway through the season I can aim for promotion to the first team,” Mini said.

“Playing in the MDC I have learnt a lot about discipline, being on time for training and what to eat. You can’t work hard at training and then get home and eat a lot of junk food, that is wasteful.

“Even at this stage of the league the intensity of the games is higher than the ones I was used to in the lower division.

“The other goal I have set for myself this season is that as a striker I want to challenge to be the top goal-scorer, not only in the team, but in the league as well.

“Last year I scored eight goals, but I didn’t play as many matches as I wanted to because I was doing matric.”

Mini started his soccer journey in the Black Eagles youth structures under the Kwazakhele Football Association before moving to PE Sundowns, where he played until the senior level.

He said joining the Chilli Boys reserve side had been the biggest breakthrough in his career.

“It’s every young player’s dream here in Port Elizabeth to play for Chippa United. The MDC side’s matches are televised so that is why I ended up taking the opportunity.”

Looking back on Saturday’s game Mini said: “The first game of the league was something that we all were looking forward to since we had been out of play for such a long time.

“The man of the match award meant a lot to me because I have been working very hard for a long time and that was a great reward.

“I was very emotional when I received the award because even last season there were times where I felt I deserved it, but did not get the award.

“This season I told myself that I will work twice as hard as I did last season.”