Two men arrested, woman escapes as police pounce in Stellenbosch farm murder case

Two men in their 50s were arrested early on Thursday by police investigating the murder of farmer Stefan Smit more than a year ago on his wine estate in Stellenbosch.

Smit, 62, was shot dead in his home by masked gunmen while eating dinner with his wife and a friend on June 2 2019.

The killing was initially viewed as a farm murder or dispute over land. The Times reported in March that a family feud had erupted over the authenticity of his will.

The ongoing investigation into his death “led detectives to the residences of three suspects in Bellville South, Milnerton and Wynberg respectively during the early hours of this morning,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut.

“Two male suspects aged 50 and 56 were arrested and are due to make their court appearances in Stellenbosch [on Friday] to face the murder charge against them.

“A third suspect, a 54-year-old female, managed to evade her arrest this morning and is being sought.”

Police had search warrants when they pounced.

The Sunday Times reported at the time that three weeks before he was murdered, R200,000 went missing from his safe, according to his best friend. Smit had received death threats by phone, e-mail and SMS before being killed and had hired armed guards to protect him.

The friend, Pieter Haasbroek, said a guard did not respond when four men in balaclavas entered the house and tied up Smit, his wife Zuhena and a Swiss guest. Smit was shot three times before the attackers left with some jewellery.

