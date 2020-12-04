Masimla, Swiel handed important roles against Lions

New halfbacks for WP as they aim to resurrect Cup campaign

PREMIUM

All eyes will be on the new halfback combination of Godlen Masimla and Tim Swiel as Western Province attempt to kick-start their stuttering Carling Currie Cup campaign into life.



Licking their wounds after a narrow 22-20 loss against the Bulls, the Stormers face a tricky assignment against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday (7pm)...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.