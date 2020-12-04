Chippa well prepared for Baroka, coach says

PREMIUM

Chippa United coach Lehlohonolo Seema says his players are well prepared for the DStv Premiership fixture against a dangerous Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).



The Eastern Cape-based professional side will be hoping for a win against Baroka to make up for their disappointing 1-1 draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in their last league fixture...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.