Coach Sean Everitt praises wing’s ‘phenomenal’, ‘world-class’ performance

Exciting Sbu Nkosi can give Sharks extra oomph

PREMIUM

Exciting World Cup winning wing Sbu Nkosi can provide the Sharks with the extra oomph they need to flatten a rampant Bulls outfit in their next Carling Currie Cup outing.



The Sharks, who have a bye this weekend, know their hopes of lifting silverware will depend on them getting a favourable result at Kings Park against the table-topping Bulls...

