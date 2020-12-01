Death of SA rugby legend Ntonga Singata ‘a big loss’, Mark Alexander says

Later, in 1974, he played for the non-racial South African Rugby Union (SARU) team as a representative of the Kwazakhele Rugby Union (KWARU).

“Sticks was regarded as one of the best of his generation and deservedly represented South Africa on the rugby field, albeit it at a time when his talents weren’t widely recognised,” Alexander said.

“He was compared to Cheslin Kolbe and was a natural in the backline, with speed to burn and the kind of attacking instincts we don’t see all that much of these days.

“His death is a big loss to his family, friends and local community in the Eastern Cape, but also the wider South African rugby community and we are thinking of all of his loved ones who are left behind in this difficult time.”

One of the highlights of Singata’s career was in 1975, when he was a member of the Kwaru team that became the first Eastern Cape side to win the SA Cup.

He scored two tries as Kwaru beat Tygerberg 15-9 in the final, 45 years ago. — SA Rugby Communications