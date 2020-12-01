EP to host U16 Grant Khomo Week in 2021
The cream of SA’s U16 rugby talent will be heading to Nelson Mandela Bay in 2021 when the EP Rugby Union hosts the Grant Khomo Week for the first time.
Twenty teams, including two from outside SA, will compete in the event, which is regarded as one of SA Rugby’s flagship tournaments...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.