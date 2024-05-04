"But his contribution to this team in the last two seasons has been excellent and I don’t think he’s reached his best capacity. He's still going to improve,” said Riveiro of Bucs’ two goal hero.
Plugged by injuries and lack of trust by Pirates technical team, Dlamini has featured in only 20 of Bucs matches this season, most of his 14 appearances in the DStv Premiership coming in latter part of the season and coinciding with Bucs resurgent in form.
“It has not been the best first round of the season for me, with a lot of injuries. I’m happy I’m back and helping the team. The coach gives us a lot of confidence. This final is important, we needed it,” said Dlamini to the TV cameras after the getting his man-of-the-match award.
Dlamini’s brace in yesterday’s match added to another cup goal he scored when Pirates beat AmaZulu FC 4-2 to reach the semifinals.
Dlamini benefitted from the fact the Pirates were always in control, especially in the first half of this match.
Kabelo Dlamini's brace against Chippa send Pirates to Nedbank Cup final
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Kabelo Dlamini’s belated introduction into the Orlando Pirates starting 11 has added impetus in Orlando Pirates’ push to defend their Nedbank Cup and chase for a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership.
The midfielder delivered a man-of-the-match display when his first-half double helped the Sea Robbers to a 3-1 win over Chippa United and a place in the final, where they will meet the winners of Sunday's second semifinal between Stellenbosch and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Dlamini stole the show at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with a fine free kick and easy tap in, both his goals coming inside the first 41 minutes.
Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was pleased with Dlamini’s performance and that of his team overall, saying they showed character against a side pushed them physically, especially in the second half.
“I think KB [Dlamini] is an excellent football player. He understands football well and has the quality to execute it. Sometimes we don’t give him the flowers that he deserves and he’s sometimes in the shadow.
"But his contribution to this team in the last two seasons has been excellent and I don’t think he’s reached his best capacity. He's still going to improve,” said Riveiro of Bucs’ two goal hero.
Plugged by injuries and lack of trust by Pirates technical team, Dlamini has featured in only 20 of Bucs matches this season, most of his 14 appearances in the DStv Premiership coming in latter part of the season and coinciding with Bucs resurgent in form.
“It has not been the best first round of the season for me, with a lot of injuries. I’m happy I’m back and helping the team. The coach gives us a lot of confidence. This final is important, we needed it,” said Dlamini to the TV cameras after the getting his man-of-the-match award.
Dlamini’s brace in yesterday’s match added to another cup goal he scored when Pirates beat AmaZulu FC 4-2 to reach the semifinals.
Dlamini benefitted from the fact the Pirates were always in control, especially in the first half of this match.
Pirates came close to opening the score inside the first minute with Tshegofatso Mabaso unlucky to see his shot blocked by Chippa’s Nigerian No 1 goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.
Three minutes later Nwabali had no chance to stop Dlamini’s exquisite free kick taken just outside the area.
But before Dlamini doubled his tally in the 41st minute, Chippa showed some glimpses of wanting to catch up with Pirates, with Eva Nga, Sinoxolo Kwayiba and Craig Martin spearheading the home side’s attack.
Dlamini’s second goal came as a sucker punch for Chippa but the goal was down to a mistake by Chippa skipper and former Pirates defender Justice Chabalala, who stopped chasing Patrick Maswanganyi thinking the referee had blown for offside.
Maswanganyi accepted the gift and fed the ball to Dlamini, who had an easy tap in to beat Nwabali from inside the area.
Chippa played better in the second half and deserved their goal by substitute Elmo Kambidu in the 63rd minute. But just as they were pushing for an equaliser, they conceded a third by Tapelo Xoki in the 81st minute when they failed clear a corner kick.
Pirates are finishing the 2023-2024 campaign as strong as they did last season, when coach Jose Riveiro propelled the Soweto giants to winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup, on top of finishing second in the Premiership.
The same script is still on offer for the Buccaneers as they already defended the MTN8 and are fighting Stellenbosch for second position in the Premiership – a spot that will earn whoever wins it a place in next season’s Caf Champions League.
Chippa will again face Pirates in the league at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday and will play that match without their chief striker Nga, who received marching orders from referee Abongile Tom a few minutes before the final whistle.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Cricket
Rugby
Pages
Soccer