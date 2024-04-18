Suspected robber killed by police in Mount Pleasant
When a Mount Pleasant resident opened the gate of his home for a group of men posing as buyers for a solar power battery advertised online, a gun was pointed at his head.
He was then ordered inside and tied up while the three intruders ransacked the house...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.