Perksdale crowned Ray Mali T20 Challenge winners

Perksdale Cricket Club’s players lived up to their motto “Roses Shall Spring” when they blossomed in one of the biggest rural cricket tournaments in the Border region, the Ray Mali T20 Challenge.
Wearing the underdog tag on home soil at the Moko Sports Complex in Ezihlahleni, Debe Nek, on Sunday, a young Perksdale outfit pulled off arguably their biggest performance of the year in beating favourites Sheshegu Brothers by four wickets in the final of the 11th edition of the tournament.
The final was attended by sports minister Zizi Kodwa.
Sheshegu fans who made the short trip from Dikeni to support their team would have been hopeful that this was their time after the disappointment of 2023.
But it was not to be as Perskdale chased down Sheshegu’s target of 131 in the last over and walked away with the winner’s cheque of R15,000.
“For the club and the young stars, this is a milestone to be able to have won such a prestigious and well-recognised tournament.
“Some people would have heard about us in the past because we are just a club from deep rural areas but now they know,” Perksdale executive member Nolusindiso Tyilo said.
“We came into the final knowing we were up against one of the best teams in the Border region and the guys pulled [together] and put in a great performance and made everyone who came to support us proud because people from our village came in numbers to support us.”
Tyilo said the win would boost the team’s morale heading to the marquee Amacala eGusha later in 2024.
Founded in 1976, Perksdale started in the trenches like most village clubs, playing in the streets until it was made a formal structure by its founding fathers and played under the Mnqesha Cricket Board, which was demobilised in later years.
The club then played under the Middledrift Vukani Cricket Board, under which it still falls.
Throughout the years, the rural club has been a feeder to the Border women’s and men’s ranks.
“In our village, cricket is the top sport which makes it easier for us to keep getting new young players,” Tyilo said.
“We introduced the NPC Gymnasium which is like an academy preparing the young players for the senior team.
“It caters for girls and boys from U11 to U16 and from there we look at the players that we feel are ready for the senior side, and this system has helped us over the past years to produce quality players.”
Perksdale crowned Ray Mali T20 Challenge winners
Image: SUPPLIED
