Warriors must reset ahead of Lions clash
Remaining grounded and starting afresh will be the objective for the Dafabet Warriors when they travel to Johannesburg to play the Lions in a CSA T20 Challenge clash at the Wanderers on Wednesday (6pm).
With an unblemished record in the competition so far, Breetzke and his charges have shown impressive form to get the domestic T20 competition under way this season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.