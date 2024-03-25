Pakistan's Amir makes retirement U-turn

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir made himself available for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday, more than three years after retiring from international cricket.
The left-arm bowler announced his international retirement at the age of 28 in December 2020, saying he could no longer play under the management and that he was being “tortured mentally”.
The 31-year-old, who was jailed in 2011 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal, served three months in prison and a five-year ban from all forms of cricket before returning to the Pakistan squad in January 2016.
Part of the team that won the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy, Amir has played in franchise T20 leagues since his retirement.
“I still dream to play for Pakistan!,” Amir posted on social media platform X. “Life brings us to the points where, at times, we have to reconsider our decisions.
“There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan.
“After discussing with family and well-wishers, I declare that I am available to be considered for the upcoming T20 World Cup, I want to do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions...”
Amir has played 36 tests, 61 One-Day Internationals and 50 T20s for Pakistan since his debut in 2009.
All-rounder Imad Wasim, 35, also reversed his retirement decision and made himself available for the T20 World Cup on Saturday.
Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against co-hosts US on June 6.
• Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reinstated Haris Rauf's central contract after he made his case in a letter, chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, a month after the PCB terminated it over the bowler's refusal to join the Test squad.
The 30-year-old had not joined the Pakistan team for their three-match Test tour of Australia, which coincided with his stint at Australia's Big Bash League. Pakistan suffered a 3-0 series defeat to the hosts.
“I received a letter from Haris Rauf, who wrote to us very nicely,” Naqvi told reporters. “He said there was a misunderstanding, an incorrect decision was made. His contract has been restored.”
Rauf is currently out with a dislocated shoulder after picking up the problem during a Pakistan Super League match.
“I was worried about him because he's injured ... We are currently working on his injury. He is our star player and we have to look after him,” Naqvi added. — Reuters
Pakistan's Amir makes retirement U-turn
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB
Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir made himself available for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday, more than three years after retiring from international cricket.
The left-arm bowler announced his international retirement at the age of 28 in December 2020, saying he could no longer play under the management and that he was being “tortured mentally”.
The 31-year-old, who was jailed in 2011 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal, served three months in prison and a five-year ban from all forms of cricket before returning to the Pakistan squad in January 2016.
Part of the team that won the 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy, Amir has played in franchise T20 leagues since his retirement.
“I still dream to play for Pakistan!,” Amir posted on social media platform X. “Life brings us to the points where, at times, we have to reconsider our decisions.
“There has been few positive discussions between myself and the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan.
“After discussing with family and well-wishers, I declare that I am available to be considered for the upcoming T20 World Cup, I want to do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions...”
Amir has played 36 tests, 61 One-Day Internationals and 50 T20s for Pakistan since his debut in 2009.
All-rounder Imad Wasim, 35, also reversed his retirement decision and made himself available for the T20 World Cup on Saturday.
Pakistan will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against co-hosts US on June 6.
• Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reinstated Haris Rauf's central contract after he made his case in a letter, chairman Mohsin Naqvi said, a month after the PCB terminated it over the bowler's refusal to join the Test squad.
The 30-year-old had not joined the Pakistan team for their three-match Test tour of Australia, which coincided with his stint at Australia's Big Bash League. Pakistan suffered a 3-0 series defeat to the hosts.
“I received a letter from Haris Rauf, who wrote to us very nicely,” Naqvi told reporters. “He said there was a misunderstanding, an incorrect decision was made. His contract has been restored.”
Rauf is currently out with a dislocated shoulder after picking up the problem during a Pakistan Super League match.
“I was worried about him because he's injured ... We are currently working on his injury. He is our star player and we have to look after him,” Naqvi added. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Pages
Cricket
Rugby