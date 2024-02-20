Warriors remain hopeful of 4-Day final berth heading into Tuskers clash
To make it to the end they must be their ruthless best, says Pillay
As the final round of the CSA 4-Day Series starts on Wednesday, the Dafabet Warriors know a win with maximum points against the AET Tuskers may be their only chance of a place in the final next week.
The Gqeberha side take on the bottom dwellers in a crucial final round clash at the Pietermaritzburg Oval, starting at 9am, and will be itching to get back to winning ways and end their tournament on a positive note...
