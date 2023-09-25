Sprinter Adams named Eastern Cape Sports Star of the Year

He qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after running under 20 seconds at a Diamond League meeting in France in 2022.
“It is an honour to have won the two awards after missing out on the big prize last year,” Adams said.
As a bonus to winning the biggest award of the night, Adams was handed a brand-new VW Polo.
All-rounder Kapp, 33, who took nine wickets at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in February and helped the Proteas reach the final, where they narrowly lost to Australia, won the Sportswoman of the Year award.
Kapp who could not attend the awards as she is in camp with the Proteas for their series against New Zealand, beat teenage swimmer Kaitlynne Horne and powerlifter Elisabeth Barry for the accolade.
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape were named team of the year after winning the Inaugural Betway SA20 Tournament earlier in 2023.
Despite missing out on the big prize, partially-sighted Smit, 25, did not let his disability get the better of him as he was named Sportsman of the Year for a person with a disability.
Smit finished fifth in the T12 100m category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and was also rewarded for other sprinting achievements.
Eastern Cape Boccia was named Sports Team of the Year for people with disabilities.
Nelson Mandela powerlifter André Ludik won the Golden Age Sportsman of the Year while athletics and road running veteran Susanna Burri was Golden Age Sportswoman.
IBF light-flyweight world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga was among those who received an MEC Special Award at the ceremony, with the likes of the first black African team manager in the history of the Springboks, Zola Yeye, veteran Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini and boxer Ludumo Lamati.
The late boxing pioneer in the province, DV Maphisa, was given a posthumous award.
The Herald football writer Vuyokazi Nkanjeni was named Journalist of the Year ahead of fellow Arena Holdings duo veteran rugby scribe George Byron (The Herald) and general sports reporter Anathi Wulushe (Daily Dispatch).
Sprinter Adams named Eastern Cape Sports Star of the Year
Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp wins Sportswoman of the Year award
Image: DSRAC/ ZOLILE NONJEWU
Adding to his 2024 Olympic qualification euphoria, international sprinter Luxolo Adams bagged both the Sports Star and Sportsman of the Year at the Eastern Cape Sport and Recreation Achiever Awards at the East London International Convention Centre on Friday evening.
The awards recognise individuals, federations and teams that excel both on and off the field for the period June 1 2022 to June 30 2023.
Veteran Proteas women’s all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and para-athlete Jaco “Bullet” Smit were also in the spotlight.
Adams beat sensational amateur boxer Simnikiwe Bongco and gymnast Matthew Bosch for the Sportsman of the Year title.
Adams was a force to be reckoned with in the 100m and 200m on the world athletics circuit.
Image: FACEBOOK
He qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after running under 20 seconds at a Diamond League meeting in France in 2022.
“It is an honour to have won the two awards after missing out on the big prize last year,” Adams said.
As a bonus to winning the biggest award of the night, Adams was handed a brand-new VW Polo.
All-rounder Kapp, 33, who took nine wickets at the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup in February and helped the Proteas reach the final, where they narrowly lost to Australia, won the Sportswoman of the Year award.
Kapp who could not attend the awards as she is in camp with the Proteas for their series against New Zealand, beat teenage swimmer Kaitlynne Horne and powerlifter Elisabeth Barry for the accolade.
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape were named team of the year after winning the Inaugural Betway SA20 Tournament earlier in 2023.
Despite missing out on the big prize, partially-sighted Smit, 25, did not let his disability get the better of him as he was named Sportsman of the Year for a person with a disability.
Smit finished fifth in the T12 100m category at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and was also rewarded for other sprinting achievements.
Eastern Cape Boccia was named Sports Team of the Year for people with disabilities.
Nelson Mandela powerlifter André Ludik won the Golden Age Sportsman of the Year while athletics and road running veteran Susanna Burri was Golden Age Sportswoman.
IBF light-flyweight world champion Sivenathi Nontshinga was among those who received an MEC Special Award at the ceremony, with the likes of the first black African team manager in the history of the Springboks, Zola Yeye, veteran Proteas fast bowler Makhaya Ntini and boxer Ludumo Lamati.
The late boxing pioneer in the province, DV Maphisa, was given a posthumous award.
The Herald football writer Vuyokazi Nkanjeni was named Journalist of the Year ahead of fellow Arena Holdings duo veteran rugby scribe George Byron (The Herald) and general sports reporter Anathi Wulushe (Daily Dispatch).
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Sport