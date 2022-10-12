Jansen replaces Pretorius in World Cup squad

Proteas leftarm seamer Marco Jansen will have his moment in the sun after being called up to the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia starting next week.
The towering quick, who has seen his stocks rise since moving to the Eastern Cape to play for the Warriors, was initially named as one of three travelling reserves.
But after Dwaine Pretorius fractured his hand, the 22-year-old will now shift into the 15-man squad.
Right-arm quick Lizaad Williams will replace Jansen in the travelling reserves and will be hoping he can add to his six caps in T20s for the Proteas.
The Proteas head into the tournament starting with warm-up matches on October 17 against New Zealand, and Bangladesh two days later.
Their campaign gets under way on October 24.
The squad will put behind them a demoralising 2-1 ODI series defeat at the hands of India as they look to enter the tournament on a clean slate.
Proteas head coach Mark Boucher, who will vacate his position at the conclusion of the tournament, said the Indian series defeat was disappointing but they were gearing up for a huge tournament in Australia.
“I think it took us some time to get used to the conditions, we did not arrive early enough, but there were reasons for that.
“The first game was quite tough to judge by, I think we got better as we went on.
“There were little moments in games, especially the one-day format where we let ourselves down.
“Tonight [Tuesday], we just didn’t rock up and I think we had a few soft dismissals upfront which put us under pressure.
“India bowled well and with good aggression and intent and that led to our downfall,” he said.
He said they have taken good lessons and would attempt to rectify the areas they felt needed work.
Boucher feels mental and technical sharpness will be key to how they approach each match.
“We’ve come off of a long tour of England straight into India, a couple of the guys have been in the Caribbean league as well, so we don’t want to get into a situation where you’re rocking up for every game as if it is a league game.
“So I think keeping the guys mentally and physically fresh is going to be vitally important for myself, and the management team will have to monitor and then I think we will get the best from our guys and being up for the World Cup games,” he said.
Going into polar opposite conditions to that of the subcontinent, Boucher felt the Australian conditions would suit his bowling attack where they could show more aggression.
“We have some good pace and bounce in our attack, so we need to keep the aggression there.
“In the last ODI we played, I feel there wasn’t enough aggression.
“The surprising thing for me was that the Indian bowling attack, in the one-dayers especially, bowled with a lot more aggression than we did.
“We did chat about it and the way Anrich Nortje bowled tonight is a positive sign for me, especially going into conditions where that will be quite effective,” Boucher said.
South Africa squad — ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Travelling reserves: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lizaad Williams.
HeraldLIVE
Jansen replaces Pretorius in World Cup squad
Leftarm seamer one of three Warriors players on the plane heading to Australia
Image: PANKAJ NANGIA/GALLO IMAGES
