I don’t want to be a part of your stupid narrative: Ntuli slams 'liar' Zille

Former DA KwaZulu-Natal MPL Mbali Ntuli has slammed the party's federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, calling her a “liar” and accusing her of spreading a “stupid narrative” about her.
Online this week, Zille addressed her public squabble with Ntuli and former DA MP Phumzile van Damme, telling eNCA Ntuli had been painted as an incredible leader who played a major role in the DA, despite attending few federal councils.
“One of the points I made was she hardly attended any of the meetings she was supposed to attend and then she got very upset and started fighting with me on social media, at which point I'd assisted,” said Zille.
She added that she did not want to be misrepresented: “If she is going to start saying that I'm a liar when I've got all the records to show it, then I won't keep quiet.”
Responding, Ntuli said: “Stop lying about me, Helen Zille. What is wrong with you. Leave me alone. You’re a liar and you continued today despite me having presented you with evidence. I don’t want to be a part of your stupid narrative. Uyadika maan (you're annoying). Now I must keep answering stupid questions.”
Reporter
Image: Gallo Images
Ntuli likened her departure from the DA to a “tough break-up”.
“I’ve left the DA orbit. but you continue to want to keep bringing me into the mix.
“I’ve produced all the proof to refute her claim a few times, yet she still insists with her version and won’t produce any proof of it,” she said.
