×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

From street rapper to monk with inspirational message

Bay man turns to spiritual life to get life back on track

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 20 July 2022

A former Gqeberha street rapper turned monk has set his sights on getting more youth to let go of the merriment of pop culture and instead follow the inner workings of a popular organised faith-based movement.

Fresh-faced Justin Nagan, 20, is so deeply immersed in his newfound way of life that he left Overbaakens to reside at the Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple of Understanding in Chatsworth, Durban, in December...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy

Most Read