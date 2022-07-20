From street rapper to monk with inspirational message
Bay man turns to spiritual life to get life back on track

By Tshepiso Mametela - 20 July 2022
A former Gqeberha street rapper turned monk has set his sights on getting more youth to let go of the merriment of pop culture and instead follow the inner workings of a popular organised faith-based movement.
Fresh-faced Justin Nagan, 20, is so deeply immersed in his newfound way of life that he left Overbaakens to reside at the Sri Sri Radha Radhanath Temple of Understanding in Chatsworth, Durban, in December...
