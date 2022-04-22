Gbets Warriors batsman Lesiba Ngoepe guns for ‘higher honours’
Boosted by SA A call-up, Warriors batsman aims to put in consistent performances
Gbets Warriors batsman Lesiba Ngoepe will be aiming to build on his domestic form when he suits up for the SA A side who take on a Zimbabwe XI in two white-ball series at the Harare Sports Club starting next week.
The 29-year-old left-handed batsman was named in both the SA ODI and T20 touring squads. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.