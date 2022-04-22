Gbets Warriors batsman Lesiba Ngoepe guns for ‘higher honours’

Boosted by SA A call-up, Warriors batsman aims to put in consistent performances

By Amir Chetty -

Gbets Warriors batsman Lesiba Ngoepe will be aiming to build on his domestic form when he suits up for the SA A side who take on a Zimbabwe XI in two white-ball series at the Harare Sports Club starting next week.



The 29-year-old left-handed batsman was named in both the SA ODI and T20 touring squads. ..